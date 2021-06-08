Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO opened at $444.45 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.57 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.73. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

