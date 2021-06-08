Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $278 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.33 million.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. 3,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,632. The stock has a market cap of $591.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.97.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

