Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of THO stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,238. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

