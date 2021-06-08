Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 314,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,398.58. 33,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,967. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,287.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

