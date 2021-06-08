Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 149.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000.

EWN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

