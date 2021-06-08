Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 109.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,709. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $152.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

