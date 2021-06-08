Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

CMI stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

