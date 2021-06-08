Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 685 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.41. 95,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

