Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

GIS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

