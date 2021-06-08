tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

Shares of LON TBLD traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 263.75 ($3.45). The company had a trading volume of 51,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,493. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.