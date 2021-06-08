TitanSwap Reaches Market Cap of $210.85 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $210.85 million and $13.19 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00012272 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

