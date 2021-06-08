Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,368 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $26,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 304.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,061,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after buying an additional 799,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,936,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,894,000 after buying an additional 598,167 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

