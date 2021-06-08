Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,732 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $169.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.46. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.