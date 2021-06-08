Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,239 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $24,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

