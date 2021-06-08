Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,534 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $31,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.91. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

