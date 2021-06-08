Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $43,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Duke Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

