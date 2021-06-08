Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $19,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $18,003,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after buying an additional 425,680 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $6,253,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

