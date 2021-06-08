Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 79,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TM. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $180.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.40. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $118.66 and a 52 week high of $182.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $252.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

