TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCON. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $100.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.93. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 554,291 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 504,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

