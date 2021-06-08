Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for 4.1% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $22,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 249.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 210,936 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.32. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,255. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

