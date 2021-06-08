Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,977 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,495% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on VGR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,991 shares of company stock worth $5,733,615. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

