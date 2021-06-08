Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus Sells 56,025 Shares

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$728,325.00.

Geoffrey Matus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 789 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$10,257.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00.

TSE TCN opened at C$13.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0392151 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCN shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.89.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

