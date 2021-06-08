TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE:TNET opened at $72.88 on Friday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,946.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $953,578.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,328. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.