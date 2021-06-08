Triton International Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Triton International has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triton International to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

TRTN opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Triton International has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $909,493. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

