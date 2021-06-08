Trollcoin Market Cap Achieves $1.55 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,715.33 or 0.99894018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00074520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010283 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

