Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

Science Applications International stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

