Truist Securiti Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report released on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $310.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $312.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 747.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

