Truist Securities Trims IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $200.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $158.20 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

