TTC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bibox and BitForex. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00026551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.87 or 0.00994344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.32 or 0.09603546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051029 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

