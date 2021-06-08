Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$42.00 Price Target

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$42.00 target price by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.53.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.33. 1,664,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.84. The firm has a market cap of C$21.63 billion and a PE ratio of -45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$39.60.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.