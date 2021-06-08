Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $23.31

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $24.15. Tuya shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.