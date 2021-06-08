Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-6.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $446.00.

TYL traded up $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.94. 1,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,370. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.71.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

