UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMAB. Truist raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 349,810 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 94,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

