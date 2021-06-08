UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 916 ($11.97) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 913.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

