UGAS (UGAS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $650,057.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 16% against the dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $650,057.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00026520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00991094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.84 or 0.09553033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051005 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

