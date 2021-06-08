Ultra (UOS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.78 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $104.57 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,132.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $590.92 or 0.01783520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00489736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00062047 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00021902 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003724 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

