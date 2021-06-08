UniMex Network (UMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002523 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $255,051.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,736,615 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

