United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of United Community Banks worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Community Banks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

