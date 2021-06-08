United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,987,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $47,106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 1,339,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

