United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 210.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock opened at $175.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.