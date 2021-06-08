Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 144,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,322. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $785.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

