Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.91 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $110.97 million and $2.91 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 123,090,255 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

