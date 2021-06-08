Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $298.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $298.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.62.

MTN stock opened at $334.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.34. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.06. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

