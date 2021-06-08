Validity Market Cap Tops $12.90 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Validity coin can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00009193 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $36,490.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00634177 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,322,659 coins and its circulating supply is 4,321,445 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

