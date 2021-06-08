Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.300-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $243.32. 159,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $104.11 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.02.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.33.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.