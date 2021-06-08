VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,978 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.60. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.