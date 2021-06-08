Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VEU opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $65.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

