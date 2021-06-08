Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

