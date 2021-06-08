Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $197.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $197.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

