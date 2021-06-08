Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 88,988 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

